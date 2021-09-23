Investigation Finds Keith Vaz’s Bullying Behaviour to Have Been “Hostile, Sustained, Harmful and Unworthy of a Member of Parliament”
The long-awaited report into Keith Vaz’s behaviour has found that his misconduct “represented sustained and unpleasant bullying, with a real and enduring psychological impact”, concluding:
“The Respondent’s conduct deserves a clear and formal reprimand, which we now pronounce. The Respondent’s conduct to the complainant was hostile, sustained, harmful and unworthy of a Member of Parliament. He should be ashamed of his behaviour.”
The investigation finds Vaz engaged in a number of behaviour breaches, including:
- Inappropriate anger
- Inappropriately loud and aggressive speech to the Complainant
- Using foul language
- Demeaning references to the Complainant in front of others
- Inappropriate instructions (such as requiring her to perform like a “tour guide” in front of the visiting party in a bus in Washington)
- Overly demanding behaviour, such as requiring the Complainant to attend breakfast with the Respondent whilst away on trips
- Requiring the Complainant to take photographs of landmarks for the private use of the Respondent.
No doubt Keith won’t be deterred in his efforts to return as Leicester East’s MP…