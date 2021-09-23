Investigation Finds Keith Vaz’s Bullying Behaviour to Have Been “Hostile, Sustained, Harmful and Unworthy of a Member of Parliament”

“The Respondent’s conduct deserves a clear and formal reprimand, which we now pronounce. The Respondent’s conduct to the complainant was hostile, sustained, harmful and unworthy of a Member of Parliament. He should be ashamed of his behaviour.”

The investigation finds Vaz engaged in a number of behaviour breaches, including:

Inappropriate anger

Inappropriately loud and aggressive speech to the Complainant

Using foul language

Demeaning references to the Complainant in front of others

Inappropriate instructions (such as requiring her to perform like a “tour guide” in front of the visiting party in a bus in Washington)

Overly demanding behaviour, such as requiring the Complainant to attend breakfast with the Respondent whilst away on trips

Requiring the Complainant to take photographs of landmarks for the private use of the Respondent.

No doubt Keith won’t be deterred in his efforts to return as Leicester East’s MP…