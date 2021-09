The cost of living crisis is finally hitting parliamentarians where it hurts, after it was announced that there will be a catering service price hike across the estate from October 1st. A sign erected in PCH this morning explains that VAT will increase on food items from 5% to 12.5% “…¬†with the exception of milk, fruit and sandwiches”. The sign also warns that VAT will return to¬†20% from 1 April 2022. Won’t be long before the electricity starts cutting off…