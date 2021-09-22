When Guido Obstructed Insulate Britain

Insulate Britain continue to block roads, delay ambulances, causing traffic jams and extra pollution. Not counting the waste of money and police time. Today they came to SW1 to camp in the road outside Priti Patel’s Home Office – so Guido’s editor decided to find out what their great plan actually looks like. None of them seemed to realise the government’s actually pledged £2 billion towards insulating homes, and they all got pretty upset when things didn’t go their way. They don’t like it up ’em…