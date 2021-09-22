Steal the Look: Angie Rayner Edition

Angela Rayner has finally ditched the Bet Lynch leggings and chunky Doc Martins look of old. Standing in for Sir Keir at today’s PMQs, Labour’s Deputy Leader debuted a swanky new ‘Evrely Bodycon’ dress from Ted Baker that “skims in all the right places“, and features an all-over Highgrove print that’s sure to turn heads at any occasion. Co-conspirators hoping to steal the look might have to wait a while, though: the dress is now sold out across most retailers following a 55% price cut from £179. When it’s finally back in stock, it could be yours for a mere £80.50 or 4 weeks of social credit cuts. Looks like Angie grabbed a serious bargain…