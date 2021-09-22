Sacked Minister Immediately Touts for Consultancies & Directorships

While most recently-sacked ministers have stepped away from the limelight to lick their wounds, former FCDO Africa minister James Duddridge is taking a more novel approach. He’s brazenly posted on LinkedIn that he’s “keen to stay connect [sic] with the continent” and has offered himself up for “some part time / non exec or consultancy roles”:

Given he is the former Minister for Africa, and brazenly asking for consultancy opportunities on the continent, Guido imagines ACoBA may have a thing or two to say about his hasty side-hustle proposals. Guido will be keeping a keen eye on James’s register of interests…