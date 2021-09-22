PPS Reshuffle List in Full

After the excitement of the cabinet reshuffle, the vague intrigue of the ministerial reshuffle, and the insider intel on SpAd appointments, we get all the way down the new government PPSs. Brace yourselves for the dizzying excitement of the newly-completed list in full:
PM: Andrew Griffiths & Sarah Dines
Deputy PM: Mike Wood
Cabinet Office: Jane Hunt & Ian Levy
Treasury: Claire Coutinho & Craig Williams
Home Office: Paul Holmes & Gagan Mohindra
Foreign Office/W&Eq: Bim Afolami & Sarah Atherton
Defence: Suzanne Webbe & James Sunderland
Justice: Julie Marson & Joy Morrissey
Health: Saqib Bhatti & Natalie Elphicke
BEIS: Mark Fletcher & Felicity Buchan
COP26: Katherine Fletcher
MHCLG: Angela Richardson, Jacob Young & Danny Kruger
Trade: Jack Brereton & Peter Gibson
Education: Sara Britcliffe & David Johnston
DEFRA: Fay Jones & Selaine Saxby
Transport: Laura Trott & Nicola Richards
DWP: Flick Drummond & Gareth Bacon
Scotland: Ruth Edwards
Wales: Virginia Crosbie
Northern Ireland: Jonathan Gullis
DCMS: John Lamont & Lia Nici
Leader of the Commons: Lucy Allan
Leader of the Lords: Chris Clarkson
Law Officers: Alberto Costa
CCHQ Chairman: James Wild
The reshuffle est fini.