PPS Reshuffle List in Full

After the excitement of the cabinet reshuffle, the vague intrigue of the ministerial reshuffle, and the insider intel on SpAd appointments, we get all the way down the new government PPSs. Brace yourselves for the dizzying excitement of the newly-completed list in full:

PM: Andrew Griffiths & Sarah Dines

Deputy PM: Mike Wood

Cabinet Office: Jane Hunt & Ian Levy

Treasury: Claire Coutinho & Craig Williams

Home Office: Paul Holmes & Gagan Mohindra

Foreign Office/W&Eq: Bim Afolami & Sarah Atherton

Defence: Suzanne Webbe & James Sunderland

Justice: Julie Marson & Joy Morrissey

Health: Saqib Bhatti & Natalie Elphicke

BEIS: Mark Fletcher & Felicity Buchan

COP26: Katherine Fletcher

MHCLG: Angela Richardson, Jacob Young & Danny Kruger

Trade: Jack Brereton & Peter Gibson

Education: Sara Britcliffe & David Johnston

DEFRA: Fay Jones & Selaine Saxby

Transport: Laura Trott & Nicola Richards

DWP: Flick Drummond & Gareth Bacon

Scotland: Ruth Edwards

Wales: Virginia Crosbie

Northern Ireland: Jonathan Gullis

DCMS: John Lamont & Lia Nici

Leader of the Commons: Lucy Allan

Leader of the Lords: Chris Clarkson

Law Officers: Alberto Costa

CCHQ Chairman: James Wild

The reshuffle est fini.