MPs’ Union Jack Battles at the Proms with BBC Top Brass

The Last Night of the Proms was already a pretty fraught affair, with one attendee received verbal abuse for turning down an EU beret. Flag wars raged of another sort high above the standing audience however, as a group of patriotic Tory MPs – including a couple of ministers – turned up to find themselves awkwardly sitting next to a box full of metropolitan BBC executives. They were “not very happy about it”…

Among the group were Richard Sharp and Fran Unsworth, who – despite avoiding another row about banning Rule, Britannia! – were sat with faces like they’d “licked p*ss off a nettle”. At one point a Tory MP thought they’d try lightening their mood by throwing a Union Jack flag into the neighbouring BBC box. Unsworth apparently recoiled from it, though Sharp did reluctantly pick it up. Presumably the MPs’ after party at a Secretary of State’s flat was a less awkward affair…