John McDonnell Slams “Grubby” and “Dishonest” Keir Starmer

With shadow cabinet ministers ditching the morning media round for the third day in a row, McDonnell jumped at the opportunity to publicly bash Labour leader Keir Starmer on Radio 4. On Today, McDonnell addressed Starmer’s controversial decision to change the way Labour leaders are elected:

“He [Keir] was elected one member one vote. He never mentioned any of these reforms in that election itself and I think he is opening himself up to charges of dishonesty on this. And if it comes to the point where our own members can’t trust him (…) [we are left with] a Labour leader making grubby stitch up deals trying to bounce his own agenda.”

Brighton’s going to be fun…