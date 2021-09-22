Insulate Britain Protestor Refuses to Contemplate Harm Done

An uber-posh spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion offshoot ‘Insulate Britain’ refused 4 times on the Today Programme to say their protests would still be worth it if someone got seriously injured. Zoe Cohen – who readers will be astonished to learn attended a £14,000-a-year private school – repeatedly dodged the moral question, preferring to “apologise for disruption” and claiming the government’s actions endanger more people. One stroke victim whose ambulance was delayed for 6 hours has already been unnecessarily paralysed as a result of the group’s terrorism…

The defiant interview by the kamikaze climate terrorist comes as Priti Patel and Grant Shapps instructed officials to seek an injunction against the group, meaning not only could those running onto the road be arrested, they could then be detained. Zoe Cohen told Today that “safety has been foremost in out minds”, just days after we saw the group sprinting into oncoming traffic…

UPDATE: Grant Shapps has announced that Insulate Britain climate activists targeting the M25 could now be jailed due to a court injunction that has been granted against protesters.

Patel has said: