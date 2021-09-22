City Hall Move Delay Leaves Sadiq Working from Home for Months

It has today been confirmed that Sadiq Khan’s plan to move City Hall from the glass gonad by Tower Bridge to ‘Crystal’ in East London has been delayed, after construction teams converting the Crystal discovered flood damage to the floor. According to Khan’s team, the building will now be ready by the new year leaving London Government workers – who are being made to leave their current offices in November – without an official workplace for at least two months. The original “Relocation” plan anticipated that workers would be able to move into Crystal in October – a prediction that is now at least three months out. Consequently the cost of this move has already risen from £8 million to almost £14 million…

Guido understands the Mayor, Assembly Members and staff will slum it in temporary accommodation at Union Street until they can finally move into their new venue, however other venues will have to be hot desked in during the period.

Leader of the GLA Conservative Susan Hall has slammed the delay stating:

“It is hugely disappointing that the London Assembly will be temporarily homeless because of the Mayor’s decision to move City Hall to the Royal Docks. “Far from saving taxpayers’ money, the Mayor’s plan is proving to be a costly distraction from City Hall’s important work. We’ve already seen the moving costs soar by 70% to £13.6 million and it’s likely the final bill will be even higher.”