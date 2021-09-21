Starmer Will Beg the Unions to Take Even More Power Over Labour

Once again, with Britain’s economy on the brink of turmoil, and plenty of opportunities for Labour to enter attack mode ahead of party conference, Starmer’s managed to shoot himself in the foot. It now sounds like Starmer will use conference to reverse Miliband’s reforms to the way the Labour leader is elected, scrapping one member, one vote and returning to an electoral college, in which MPs, the unions and the membership each get one-third of the vote each. Process rows don’t win over the public, Keir…

Immediately a huge amount of people are outraged. While Angela Rayner it is understood will begrudgingly go along with the change, it sounds like she’s not happy. Seven Labour MPs have tweeted opposition to the move as well – Zarah Sultana, Jon Trickett, Dawn Butler, Navendu Mishra, Beth Winter, Marsha de Cordova and Mary Kelly Fox – as has Jeremy Corbyn. Given the membership stand to lose the most from the proposed change, Guido will mark them down as overwhelmingly opposed as well…

Even though the move would massively boost the unions’ say over Labour’s leadership elections, it’s not even gone down well with them. Unite’s newly-elected Trotskyite leader Sharon Graham has written to Labour MPs calling on them to reject any changes – despite campaigning to end the “obsession with the Labour party”. The BBC reports Starmer will tomorrow personally try and convince the party’s affiliated unions to change the leadership rules as he wishes. The Labour Party’s so decrepit the unions don’t even want power over it…