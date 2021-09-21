Labour Paying Conference Stewards Less than £10 Minimum Wage Promised

Labour is paying its party conference stewards less than £10 per hour, despite announcing this morning that they plan to introduce a £10 minimum wage. In an impassioned tweet this morning the party explained that “one in six working families live in poverty in the UK” so Labour “would introduce a minimum wage of at least £10 (…) so children are given the opportunities they deserve“. However it seems the party won’t actually be paying the stewards at their Brighton conference that £10 per hour. So much for “be the change you want to see”…

Stewards will be made to work everyday from 25 September through to 29 September from 8:00am to 20:00. Short changing the low paid stewards who will be working the conference floor as they debate a motion calling for £10 per hour minimum wage…