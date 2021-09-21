Labour Fined by Electoral Commission

Labour was fined £1,820 by the Electoral Commission at the start of the month for failing to deliver accurate quarterly donation reports, the elections watchdog has announced. Alongside the party, ‘Labour Together’ – a separate network for Labour activists – was fined £14,250 for three offences, including: failure to deliver donation reports within the 30 day deadline; inaccurate donation reporting; and failure to appoint responsible persons within 30 days of accepting donations.

Terrible luck for a party already down on its financial luck…