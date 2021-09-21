Canadian Minister Who Called Taliban “Our Brothers” Loses Seat

Although Justin Trudeau may have just about clung to power last night, having blown $610 million on a pandemic election that still left him with a minority government, he’ll nonetheless have to fill a couple of spots at his cabinet table after two Liberal incumbents managed to lose their seats to Conservative challengers. One unlucky lieutenant to fall on her sword is none other than Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, who co-conspirators will remember for her unifying message to the Taliban back in August:

“I want to take this opportunity to speak to our brothers, the Taliban. We call on you to ensure the safe and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan out of the country.”

Monsef later clarified that it was a “cultural reference“, which her constituents have now acknowledged by showing her the door anyway. She lost to political novice Michelle Ferreri, who’s never held public office before, and yet still beat Monsef 41% to 33% for the Peterborough—Kawartha seat. This is only the second time in 60 years that Peterborough—Kawartha has elected a candidate from the opposition party. Go woke, go broke…