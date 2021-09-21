Boris and Carrie Leave Dinner with May Before Food Arrives

Guido hears that Boris’s Chequers dinner with Theresa May was even more uncomfortable than expected. With Major, Blair, Brown, and Cameron already all too busy to show up, it looks like Boris himself decided he had better things to do than attend his own party. Both he and Carrie left the event before the entrées even arrived, leaving Theresa alone to entertain her fellow 100 guests for the entire three-course bash. Apparently Boris insisted, with much regret, that he needed leave because he had to catch a flight to New York. A flight which actually departed the next morning… 
September 21 2021 @ 10:49
