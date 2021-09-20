Transport for the North Conference: “Let’s Get Money, Motherf*cker”

Attendees at Transport for the North’s annual conference were blessed with a real treat today. Following Chris Heaton-Harris’s address (prerecorded, presumably because the trains ran too slowly), the hall’s speakers blared out house music at full volume as the audience eagerly awaited the next guest speaker. Here are the lyrics to “WATEVA & Fiveight’s – Get $”, as heard this morning:

“Money

Money

Money

Money

They took my f*@king money Let’s get money, motherf*@ker, get money

Get money, motherf*@ker, get money

Let’s get money, motherf*@ker, get money

Get money, motherf*@ker, get money”

Former Corbyn and McDonnell spinner James Mills now runs TfN’s communications and engagement. Probably just a coincidence…