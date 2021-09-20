The SpAd Reshuffle

Now the dust has settled on last week’s reshuffle, Guido thought co-conspirators might want an update to the SpAd state of play:

While the joint No. 10 + No. 11 team is staying the same, Robert Jenrick’s ex-advisor Olivia Oates is joining newly-appointed Chief Secretary Simon Clarke as his SpAd.

Newly-promoted Cabinet Office secretary Steve Barclay has taken his ex-treasury SpAd Aled Maclean-Jones with him, and has been joined by former Dowden SpAd Amy Milner, as revealed by Playbook this morning.

Dominic Raab’s team has lost Rob Oxley who The Sunday Times revealed to be joining Nadine Dorries at DCMS. Guido understands Roxley will be her media SpAd while Hudson Roe, who’d only just returned to DCMS under Dowden, has been asked to stay on to work on policy.

Guido hears Anne-Marie Trevelyan has poached Will Holloway, a former DfIT advisor himself and more recently deputy director of Onward.

Kwasi Kwarteng has scooped up Marcus Natale from No. 10’s research and briefing team as a new policy SpAd to cover the energy and climate change brief.

Gove’s Cabinet Office team is following him over to the newly-branded Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in full.

Oliver Dowden has taken Emily Maister and Lucy Noakes with him to CCHQ, while Mike Crowhurst is our first paternity leave entry on the list.

Teams remaining the same include those working for Patel, Javid, Coffey, Eustice, Shapps, Lewis, Hart, Rees-Mogg and Lord Frost.

Many newly-appointed secretaries of state, including Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Nadhim Zahawi are interviewing for positions from today. Successful candidates can get in touch here…

Read the list in full below…



