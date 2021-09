Following reports of a CO 2 energy crisis and claims that meat could be disappearing from supermarket shelves in just two weeks, Kwasi Kwarteng has made clear that there is no need to panic. He told the Commons, “there is no question of the lights going out… there will be no three day week or a throwback to the 1970s.” He added that “such language is alarmist and unhelpful.” Never repeat the charge…