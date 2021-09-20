Guardian’s “Too Woke” for Equality Commission Quitter Named as £53,000 NHS “Race Equality” Manager

Yesterday The Guardian published an attack on the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) after an ultra-woke employee quit, accusing the watchdog of failing to support ethnic minorities and “colluding in [the] denial” of structural and institutional racism. Guido for one is happy to see that the current, more sensible direction being taken by the EHRC is driving out some of the more extreme woke-warriors. Baroness Falkner has recently been leading an impartiality charge; publicly defending the Sewell Report, ending the Stonewall diversity champions scheme and defending Maya Forstater.

While the Guardian didn’t name the furious ex-employee, Guido’s now seen the email in full and is happy to identify as Preeti Kathrecha. Alarmingly, the individual who was too woke even for the EHRC has since been hired in another taxpayer-funded job

Within her departing tirade, Preeti Katchrecha boasted that she is:

“…excited to have the opportunity to manage and develop race equality programmes across all NHS Boards – who have accepted there is a need for real change and for the dismantling of structural and institutional racism.”

An advert seen by Guido shows this Social Justice Warrior role was advertised for £53,000 of your taxpayer pounds. Enough for the NHS to pay for two nurses offering elderly care…