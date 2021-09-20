Dan Jarvis to Stand Down as South Yorkshire Mayor

Some news from South Yorkshire as mayor Dan Jarvis has announced he won’t stand for re-election at the next mayoral election:

“I said from the beginning that being a Mayor and an MP wasn’t a long-term arrangement. And I meant it.”

Not only does this mean an opportunity to join Starmer’s front bench, it puts him in pole position for a leadership attempt in future…

Regardless of Jarvis’s political future, Guido’s pleased to see him announce an intention to quit. In February, he revealed Jarvis had quietly admitted he’d become a part-time MP after declaring he spent a full 120 hours on the metro mayor role. He pointed out Steve Rotheram and Tracey Brabin both quit parliament after being elected mayors so why should he be any different? His constituents will be delighted to regain a full-time MP…