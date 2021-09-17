+++ RESHUFFLE DAY THREE LIVE +++

Stay tuned…
18.20: Steve Double appointed government whip
18.20: Andrea Jenkyns appointed government whip
18.20: Heather Wheeler appointed government whip
16.40: Lord Bethell out as PuSS at DHSC
16.40: Baroness Berridge out as PuSS at DfE and PuSS at DfIT
15.35: James Morris appointed government whip
15.35: Marcus Jones appointed government whip
15.35: John Glen gets minister of state at HM Treasury
15.35: George Freeman appointed PuSS and minister for science research and innovation at BEIS
13.25: David Rutley appointed PuSS to DWP
13.25: Tom Pursglove appointed PuSS to Home Office and MoJ
13.25: James Cartlidge appointed PuSS to MoJ and government whip
13.22: David Duguid out as a PuSS to Scotland and a whip