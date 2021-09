Extinction Rebellion returned to the M25 this morning for a third day of protests, although this time, finally, the police were quick to arrest most of them before they could even get to the motorway. This makes a welcome change from earlier in the week, when these climate alarmists managed to grind traffic to a halt for several hours, and ended up causing a multi-vehicle car crash. Let’s hope this is a sign of a new no-nonsense approach to the eco-terrorists…