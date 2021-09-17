LibDems Use Conference to Call for Mandatory Media Studies

The LibDems are a fount of bright ideas at the moment. Having already vowed today to raise taxes AND increase borrowing, they’re now also tabling a conference motion to ‘enhance our education system’ by making critical thinking and media studies a core part of the national curriculum. These skills might be lacking within the party, though mandating them for all school kids is probably over-egging the soufflé…

This isn’t the first time the LibDems have floated ridiculous changes to the school policy: last year, then-education spokesperson Layla Moran insisted teachers should receive better training to avoid making microaggressions, while also demanding that training be “more racially inclusive“. This morning, Ed Davey promised the party would “go strong on education”. Guido thinks they should stick to lying about tuition fees…