Andrew Neil Explains GB News Departure on Question Time

Brillo appeared on our screens last night for the first time since his GB News departure. The second audience question on Question Time asked whether given the recent departures the channel was heading to become a British Fox News. Neil argued “I had always argued it wouldn’t be a British Fox News… Fox deals in untruths, conspiracy theories and fake news.” Asked why he left, Brillo explained:

“more and more differences between myself and the other senior managers and the board of GB News [emerged], and rather than these differences narrowing that wider and wider and I felt it was best that if that was the route they wanted to take then that’s up to them.”

Clearly confirming that he hated the culture war direction the channel had begun focussing on… 
