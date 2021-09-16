Scottish Health Secretary Hits the Deck

It’s a good thing he wasn’t too badly injured – he’d have never got an ambulance…

UPDATE: Humza has commented that while he’s “all for media scrutiny & never shy away from it” he doesn’t like the fact this video is doing the rounds

All for media scrutiny & never shy away from it. Just not sure there is need or purpose to tweet out a video of me falling over while injured. If anyone else had fallen over while on crutches, a knee scooter, or in a wheelchair would your first instinct be to film it & tweet out? https://t.co/sM7ue70CDg — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 16, 2021

Which is an odd argument given he didn’t have such quibbles over potential industry when joking about Douglas Ross “decking it” while refereeing in 2018

Best moment of the 2nd half - Douglas Ross MP decks it a belter! Can't wait to see the meme... — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 19, 2018

He can dish it out, he just can’t take it…