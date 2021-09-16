Scottish Health Secretary Hits the Deck

It’s a good thing he wasn’t too badly injured – he’d have never got an ambulance…

UPDATE: Humza has commented that while he’s “all for media scrutiny & never shy away from it” he doesn’t like the fact this video is doing the rounds

Which is an odd argument given he didn’t have such quibbles over potential industry when joking about Douglas Ross “decking it” while refereeing in 2018

He can dish it out, he just can’t take it…
