News UK to Launch TV Channel Next Year

After cancelling plans for a tv channel earlier this year after concluding it was not “commercially viable”, it appears News UK has now reversed that decision. The company will now launch a channel, talkTV, early next year. More details are to follow, however a certain Mr Piers Morgan has been tweeting and Instagramming hints of an impending new job announcement all morning:

UPDATE: News UK releases further details:

“The channel will be streamed live and made widely available on all platforms including linear TV and OTT with content available across social media as well as News UK’s own broad inventory of websites and apps. Everyone in the UK will be able to access the channel, live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device. talkTV will offer a mix of programming from News UK’s stable of household brands. There will be proper hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries. New format shows will be introduced using talent from our own brands – talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times. News UK will hire some exceptional new talent to join a schedule of prime time programming for the evenings.”

UPDATE II: Piers’ move confirmed. He’ll join News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal, that will see him