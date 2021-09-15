Work-From-Home Westminster: Just 30% of DHSC Staff Are Office Working

While ministers have been pushing workers to return to offices this September, Sajid Javid nonetheless revealed on this morning’s media round that just 30% of his own staff at the DHSC have returned to the office. Do as I say, not as I do…

Javid admitted:

“In my particular department – since you ask me about it – we don’t have enough desks for people. The number of people in the department understandably expanded quite a bit over Covid and we have a lot of new experts in the department and we just don’t have enough desks for them.”

Perhaps civil servants at DHSC should try hot-desking…