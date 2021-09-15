Westminster Accidentally Cedes Parts of England to Wales

Westminster has accidentally ceded Shrewsbury, Worcester, Hereford and Gloucester to Wales, after a petition about pollution in the catchment areas of the rivers Severn and Wye was rejected by parliament on the basis that it is the Welsh government’s responsibility – despite the fact the River Severn catchment area runs as far as Coventry and Rugby. This would extend the Welsh border eastwards by as much as 75 miles. Among Boris’s other problems, losing English territory is the last thing he needs…