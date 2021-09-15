Truss Calls Australia Trade Deal Climate Reports “Fake News”

Liz Truss came out swinging yesterday afternoon in response to claims that DfT had dropped climate targets on Australia in order to secure a free trade deal. It follows reports last week that ministers had abandoned pledges within the Paris Climate Accord for the sake of pushing the deal over the line. Speaking at an event with Policy Exchange, Truss said:

“Australia has committed for the first time in any trade agreement a clause on climate change. Both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to Paris […] and what will be in the final deal. So the stuff you’re repeating is simply fake news about that.”

Batting away claims that the UK had been slow to sign new deals, Truss added: “We’re a bit like Goldilocks, we’re doing it just at the right speed to secure the full UK interest”…