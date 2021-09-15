+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Stay tuned…
21.59: Victoria Prentis appointed Minister of State at DEFRA
21.59: Julia Lopez appointed Minister of State at DCMS
21.59: Amanda Milling appointed Minister of State at FCDO
21:35: Luke Hall out as local government minister
21.20: Nick Gibb out as schools minister
19.46: Jacob Rees-Mogg remains Leader of the Commons
19.43: Suella Braverman remains Attorney General
19.34: Michelle Donelan remains minister of state at education, bumped up to attending Cabinet
19.28: Simon Clarke appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury
19.12: Nigel Adams appointed minister of state (without portfolio) at the Cabinet Office
18.49: Baroness Evans remains leader of the House of Lords
18.43: Lord Frost remains at the cabinet office
18.37: George Eustice remains DEFRA secretary
18.33: Alister Jack remains Scottish secretary
18.32: Simon Hart remains Welsh secretary
18.26: Brandon Lewis remains NI secretary
18.20: Grant Shapps remains transport secretary
18.18: Therese Coffey remains DWP secretary
18.06: Alok Sharma remains COP26 secretary
17.48: Kwasi Kwarteng remains BEIS secretary
17.34: Anne Marie Trevelyan gets trade
17.24: Stephen Barclay appointed cabinet office secretary
17.04: Ben Wallace stays as defence
17.03: Nadhim Zahawi gets education
16.35: Oliver Dowden gets party chair
16.29: Nadine Dorries gets DCMS
16.27: Mark Spencer remains as chief whip
16.00: Liz Truss remains women & equalities secretary
15.53:Liz Truss confirmed as foreign secretary
15.41: Gove appointed new housing, communities and local government secretary. He’ll also head the levelling up and union agendas
15.39: Patel remaining Home Secretary
15.34: Milling confirms she’s out
15.30: Rishi confirmed as Chancellor
15.18: Raab demoted to Justice secretary however gets Deputy Prime Minister as a consolation prize
15.11: Raab arrives at Downing Street
1504: Boris leaves parliament for Downing Street. Sackings must be over.
14.30: Robert Jenrick (Local government) is out
13.50: Robert Buckland (Justice) is out
13.42: Gavin Williamson (Education) out. Tweets it’s been a “privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019″
13.37: Robert Buckland (Justice) arrives at parliament
13.21: Dominic Raab (FCO) arrives at parliament
13.09: Robert Jenrick (local government) also visiting the PM’s Commons office
13:05: Amanda Milling (party chair) visits the PM’s Commons office