+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

21.59: Victoria Prentis appointed Minister of State at DEFRA

21.59: Julia Lopez appointed Minister of State at DCMS

21.59: Amanda Milling appointed Minister of State at FCDO

21:35: Luke Hall out as local government minister

21.20: Nick Gibb out as schools minister

19.46: Jacob Rees-Mogg remains Leader of the Commons

19.43: Suella Braverman remains Attorney General

19.34: Michelle Donelan remains minister of state at education, bumped up to attending Cabinet

19.28: Simon Clarke appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury

19.12: Nigel Adams appointed minister of state (without portfolio) at the Cabinet Office

18.49: Baroness Evans remains leader of the House of Lords

18.43: Lord Frost remains at the cabinet office

18.37: George Eustice remains DEFRA secretary

18.33: Alister Jack remains Scottish secretary

18.32: Simon Hart remains Welsh secretary

18.26: Brandon Lewis remains NI secretary

18.20: Grant Shapps remains transport secretary

18.18: Therese Coffey remains DWP secretary

18.06: Alok Sharma remains COP26 secretary

17.48: Kwasi Kwarteng remains BEIS secretary

17.34: Anne Marie Trevelyan gets trade

17.24: Stephen Barclay appointed cabinet office secretary

17.04: Ben Wallace stays as defence

17.03: Nadhim Zahawi gets education

16.35: Oliver Dowden gets party chair

16.29: Nadine Dorries gets DCMS

16.27: Mark Spencer remains as chief whip

16.00: Liz Truss remains women & equalities secretary

15.53:Liz Truss confirmed as foreign secretary

15.41: Gove appointed new housing, communities and local government secretary. He’ll also head the levelling up and union agendas

15.39: Patel remaining Home Secretary

15.34: Milling confirms she’s out

15.30: Rishi confirmed as Chancellor

15.18: Raab demoted to Justice secretary however gets Deputy Prime Minister as a consolation prize

15.11: Raab arrives at Downing Street

1504: Boris leaves parliament for Downing Street. Sackings must be over.

14.30: Robert Jenrick (Local government) is out

13.50: Robert Buckland (Justice) is out

13.42: Gavin Williamson (Education) out. Tweets it’s been a “privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019″

13.37: Robert Buckland (Justice) arrives at parliament

13.21: Dominic Raab (FCO) arrives at parliament

13.09: Robert Jenrick (local government) also visiting the PM’s Commons office

13:05: Amanda Milling (party chair) visits the PM’s Commons office