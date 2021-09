Stay tuned…

13.50: Robert Buckland (Justice) is out

13.42: Gavin Williamson (Education) out. Tweets it’s been a “privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019″

13.37: Robert Buckland (Justice) arrives at parliament

13.21: Dominic Raab (FCO) arrives at parliament

13.09: Robert Jenrick (local government) also visiting the PM’s Commons office

13:05: Amanda Milling (party chair) visits the PM’s Commons office