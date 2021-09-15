In Full: BBC Confirms Brammar as New Executive News Editor

The BBC has made the decision to appoint Jess Brammar as their new executive news editor, and she will take up her role this month:

“Jess Brammar is an award-winning editor with wide-ranging experience in broadcasting. Jess has previously worked at the BBC, most recently as the acting editor of Newsnight, which won a number of RTS awards during her tenure. She started her career at the BBC’s Question Time and has also worked for ITN. Jess was editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK until earlier this year. In her new role Jess will oversee the BBC’s two 24 hour news channels – BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.”

The likelihood of her being confirmed in the role was increased when the texts revealing her appointment would upset the BBC – government relationship were leaked. If the BBC was seen to back down it would have looked weak on the BBC’s part. The corporation claims the role is part of the BBC’s “news modernisation plans”, it looks more like a continuation of the same old tired regime…