Extinction Rebellion Return to M25, Single Police Officer Kindly Asks Them to Move

“I’m going to have to ask you to move”



This was the moment an outnumbered police officer arrived and asked the 'Insulate Britain' climate change protesters to move on.



Read more: https://t.co/TFWbOrAfra

The idiotic M25 Extinction Rebellion protestors are back this morning, once again bringing cars to a standstill, pumping out their fumes in an environmentally-friendly traffic jam. Pathetically, a solitary policeman is there and has been filmed asking them to kindly move on. In the most surprising news of the week, they didn’t listen to him…