Al Fresco Dining Will Continue in Parts of Westminster

Westminster City Council has announced that al fresco dining will become a permanent fixture in Covent Garden and St. John’s Wood, following a month-long consultation that saw over 80% of residents and businesses approve of the plans. The measures – initially a temporary solution during the pandemic – were set to expire by the end of September, although it’s hardly a surprise they’re now sticking around. There had been concern the council would let the scheme lapse now the pandemic’s over…

Councillor Matthew Green, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet Member for Business, Licensing and Planning, said:

“Covent Garden has always been one of London’s top destinations for hospitality and St. John’s Wood offers world-class eateries on a bustling local high street. We’re really pleased that residents and businesses have voted in favour of keeping al fresco. Thanks to residents and businesses working together, Westminster is proud to be able to support the continuation of outdoor dining in these areas.

The all-important questions about Soho depends on the outcome of another consultation…