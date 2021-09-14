Tory MPs’ National Insurance Rebellion Continues

Nine rebel Tory MPs have signed an amendment to the Health and Social Care Levy, which if passed would exempt people from having to pay the social care levy if they took out their own care insurance.

Interestingly a number of the signed-up rebels merely abstained on the second vote last week.

Fysh told the Independent that the amendment will give ministers the option of using some or all of the money raised by the levy to encourage the publish to invest in insurance:

“The amendment would allow us to start having the conversation about what the best system is for the future… it would mean that if future ministers want to create incentives for investment into some kind of modern insurance scheme, officials wouldn’t be able to tell them that the law bars them from doing that.”

Seems like a good idea.