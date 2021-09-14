Madeley Slams Extinction Rebellion Protestor

Following Extinction Rebellion’s stunt yesterday, which had the climate alarmists blocking traffic on the M25 for five hours, one of their leading activists appeared on GMB this morning to explain how roadblocks are meant to protect the planet:

“Why do you think grannies are on the road yesterday? Why do you think that’s happening? … This is the way that has been proven to force the government to act… the government are not looking after their citizens, Richard.”

Host Richard Madeley was having none of it:

“You’re blocking out reality, aren’t you? You’re only seeing one aspect of reality. You’re ignoring the reality of the individual. You’re seeing the reality of the state, and that’s fine, but you’re seeing it at the expense of the reality of the individual, and that’s fascism, I’m afraid.”

Guido’s been calling these clowns ‘eco-terrorists’ for a long time. Madeley’s taken it a step further…