DCMS’s Coding Cock-Up

Happy national coding week everybody – undoubtedly a key skill most children should learn in school. DCMS welcomed the week in with a tweet about how “learning digital skills is essential” – a lesson their social media team clearly needs to take to heart. The post began with the mock code:

“<b>It’s National Coding Week!<b>”

Theoretically <b> would make text bold in a coder. Embarrassingly, the second tag should include a forward slash ‘</b> to end the code line. Much like their hypothetical coding intention, the message becomes rather less punchy when you spot the error…