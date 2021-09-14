Boris: I’m Not as Familiar With the Works of Nicki Minaj as I Probably Should Be

Last night, global rap superstar Nicki Minaj claimed that the vaccine had resulted in her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelling, him becoming impotent and having his Mrs call off his wedding. An incredible story. Unsurprisingly Boris and Whitty were questioned about her claims at this afternoon’s presser…

UPDATE: Minaj has, incredibly, already responded to Whitty

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

UPDATE: Minaj wasn’t finished – a second tweet has appeared, this time a voicenote, seemingly mocking Boris