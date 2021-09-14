AOC Wears “Tax The Rich” Dress to $35,000-per-Ticket Met Gala

Democrat Congresswoman and professional attention seeker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez un-ironically wore a custom-made ‘tax the rich’ dress at the $35,000-per-ticket and $200,000-per-table Met Gala ball. Isn’t that rich….

AOC attended the ball with designer Aurora James, who specialises in “luxury accessories”, and whose typical clientele includes Beyonce, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. With Aurora’s shoes typically costing upwards of $1,000, co-conspirators can assume that AOC was sporting a high five-figure look. In an interview the self-described socialist explained that the dress explores:

“… what it means to be working-class women of colour at the Met. We can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions.”

Still, the videos of AOC at the Met Ball garnered millions of views on social media for America’s doyenne politico-influencer…