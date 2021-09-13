Sturgeon’s Own Pandemic Adviser Opposes Vaccine Passports

Whilst vaccine passports have been abandoned (for now) across England, the SNP are nonetheless charging ahead with them in Scotland. Not everyone north of the border is onboard with Sturgeon’s plans, however. Yesterday Stephen Reicher, a member of Sturgeon’s own Covid advisory board, claimed that England’s ditching of vaccine passports was “the right decision”:

“They are a double edged sword. Passports accelerate uptake in the willing but accentuate opposition in the sceptical. They increase safety but can increase complacency.”

Quite a departure from Sturgeon’s claim that they “have part to play“. At least she insisted they were “a very limited scheme”…
