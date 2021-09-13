Sturgeon Claims Westminster is Making Scotland Poorer to Stop Independence

Nicola Sturgeon has accused the UK Government of using Brexit to deliberately make Scotland poorer, in an attempt to block independence. Mr Blackadder, I have a cunning plan…

Delivering her closing remarks to SNP conference (from her living room) this afternoon, Sturgeon said:

“Westminster will use all that damage that they have inflicted as an argument for yet more Westminster control. By making us poorer, they’ll say we can’t afford to be independent. By cutting our trade with the EU, they’ll say we are too dependent on the rest of the UK. By causing our working population to fall, they’ll say the country is ageing too fast.”

She added that “no-one is saying there won’t be challenges to overcome“, though promised that the SNP “will set those out openly and honestly.” Westminster’s plot to make Scotland poorer currently involves subsidising their spending by millions and spending £2,200 per head…