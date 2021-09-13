Protest With Little Legal Consequence is Undeterred

All the protestors blocking the M25 this morning have achieved is a traffic jam with emissions insulating the area with greenhouse gases. Essex Police say 11 people have been arrested for highway obstruction. For as long as the courts keep treating these protestors with kid gloves they will continue disrupting society and costing businesses millions in losses. The punishment should fit the crime. At the very least businesses should be able to sue the protestors, and their well-heeled backers, to recover losses.