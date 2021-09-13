Government’s 10-Month Vaccine Passport Flip-Flopping

The government’s had more positions on vaccine passports than the Kama Sutra, starting back in December 2020, with some flip-flops merely days apart. Guido’s compiled a best-of video. No doubt it’ll need adding to soon…

UPDATE: Downing Street sources pour cold water on the rumour going round that the espied meeting of the PM’s spin chief, Jack Doyle, and the chief whip, Mark Spencer, at No. 10 last night had anything to do with clarifying the exact line on vaccine passports following Javid’s comments on Marr yesterday. Reshuffle rumours were also denied…
