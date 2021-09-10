SNP MP’s Gay Commonwealth Games Gag

Nicholson: Some of the Commonwealth countries, Martin, are the most homophobic countries in the world. Will there be a challenge at the Commonwealth Games over some of these policies? Will lesbian and gay people be able to express their views about some of the appalling homophobia that folk are subjected to in Commonwealth countries?

Martin Green: Yes, they are some of the most homophobic countries in the world. Fortunately, this project is being led by one of the gayest men in the world.

Nicolson:Who is that?

Martin Green: It is me.