Senior Minister Tells Steve Bray to “F**k Off”

A still-unemployed Steve Bray remains pottering around Westminster, accosting MPs and disrupting interviews. The latest Member unlucky enough to bump into him is Nigel Adams, who joins Lee Anderson and Damian Green in giving Bray about as much time as he deserves:

“I’m really not interested in talking to an odd bloke with a top hat on, chasing me down the street…why don’t you talk to an MP and fuck off…F**k off, you’re getting on my nerves, get out of my way as well.”

Bray was so shocked he assumed Adams had been drinking. He hadn’t.