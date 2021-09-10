NEW: Dowden Commissions Urgent Investigation into Camden’s People’s Theatre

This morning, Guido reported on cross-party fury after Policy Exchange revealed a taxpayer-funded venue is currently hosting a three-day 9/11 event with CAGE, who Boris previously described as “apologists for terror”. Among the theatre’s funding was a £33,671 grant by DCMS…

Asked by LBC this morning, Oliver Dowden said that while it was the first he’d heard of the story, he would look into it. Guido now understands the Culture Secretary has commissioned urgent advice from civil servants into why Arts Council England funding is going to the theatre in question. Guido looks forward to Whitehall’s findings ASAP…
