Dominic Cummings to “Look Into” Joining OnlyFans

There may soon be one extra dom to sub to on OnlyFans: Dominic Cummings has promised his subscribers that he “will look into” joining the platform to stream his upcoming video content, having become frustrated with the tech issues that almost derailed his Q&A session on Substack this afternoon. OnlyFans is of course the perfect platform for Cummings; known for hosting “physical fitness experts, musicians, creators”, and hundreds of thousands of sex workers.

Cummings by name…

