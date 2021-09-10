Cross-Party Fury as Taxpayer-Funded Venue Hosts 9/11 Event With “Apologists For Terror”

A Camden theatre that receives tens of thousands of taxpayer funding has been slammed for hosting a three-day event with a group that Boris previously described as “apologists for terror”. In April 2021 they were given a £33,671 grant by DCMS…

The Camden People’s Theatre has been accused of a “grotesque lapse of judgement”, compounded after it emerged they’re to soon host one CAGE speaker who previously questioned whether Bin Laden was responsible for 9/11, and another who called Jihadi John a “beautiful young man”. The same week that one Labour council no-platformed comedian Roy Chubby Brown, yet not a peep from Camden council about this…

We're proud to host @BEZNATheatre's People’s Tribunal on Crimes of Aggression: Afghanistan Sessions



The first artistic and independent People's Tribunal marking the War on Terror.



Sept 9-11 (free durational performance): https://t.co/LQiGamGlVE pic.twitter.com/chFIMc4KUZ — Camden People's Theatre (@CamdenPT) August 10, 2021

The event has been highlighted as part of Policy Exchange’s Understanding Islamism project, which seeks to explore the War on Terror and the “millions of affected people across the globe.” Tory MP and Senior Fellow Nus Ghani said:

“It’s absurd that taxpayers’ money has been allocated to events or individuals who have stated that the Islamic State’s violent Jihadi John is a ‘beautiful young man”.

Fellow senior fellow, and Labour MP, Khalid Mahmood also says it “worries me deeply that official Arts Council and UK Government funding could be going towards something that seems designed to offend the British and American public” Guido expects a swift DCMS review…