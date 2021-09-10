57% of Brits Support Turning Away Migrant Boats

A new YouGov poll has revealed that 57% of Brits support Priti Patel’s proposed plans to turn migrant boats back to France, compared with just 32% who “somewhat oppose” or “strongly oppose” the policy. Once again, it looks like Twitter has completely misread the mood of the country.

Breaking the data down along party lines, 88% of Conservatives support the decision, whilst 48% of Labour voters oppose it. The breakdown also shows a massive gulf between age groups: 73% of over-65s agree with the policy compared to just 20% of 16-25 year olds. So far, a record 13,500 migrants have crossed the Channel this year…